CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city council has passed a bill allowing people to perform community service at nonprofit organizations and public entities in lieu of incarceration or paying fines to municipal court.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the bill passed by the Charleston City Council on Monday broadens the scope of permissible volunteer work, which was previously restricted by an ordinance requiring community service to be done for the city. City Attorney Paul Ellis says that those who chose the community service option have been working at the Civic Center.
Ellis says his office will speak with area nonprofits about how community service work could benefit their missions.
The municipal court will have to approve both the organization and community service work.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.