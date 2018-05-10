CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has sent to the governor a bill that would ban therapy that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.

House lawmakers on Thursday agreed to accept changes made to the bill by the Senate and advance it to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said he supports banning such therapy.

Supporters of the measure say the therapy is inappropriate, ineffective and harmful. But opponents say there’s no evidence it happens in the state, and that state licensing boards already have the authority to regulate and discipline any practitioner who uses coercive tactics.

A similar measure failed two years ago.