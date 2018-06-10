BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is teaming up with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker on a bill aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales.
The bill would create a grant program to fund collaborative projects between states, non-governmental groups, and members of the fishing and shipping industries to reduce the impacts of human activities on right whales.
Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, filed the bill in the House on Friday. Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, filed a companion bill in the Senate.
Moulton said providing competitive grants for right whale conservation projects will encourage ideas that could help preserve the species for future generations.
North Atlantic right whales number about 450 and are jeopardized by entanglement in fishing gear and ship strikes.
Moulton said the bill is backed by commercial fishing and environmental groups.