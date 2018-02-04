PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would add marijuana smoke and vapor to Rhode Island’s secondhand smoke laws.

A measure by Democratic Rep. Grace Diaz would add secondhand marijuana smoke or vapor, regardless of how the smoke or vapor was generated, to any state law that protects people from exposure to secondhand smoke.

The bill was referred to the House health and education committee.

Diaz, of Providence, says she wants to proactively address secondhand smoke from marijuana and vaping.

She says Rhode Island’s secondhand smoke laws need updating.