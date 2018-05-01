HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is moving closer toward giving police officers more discretion as to who they arrest in domestic violence cases.

The Senate on Tuesday night voted unanimously for legislation requiring law enforcement to determine which party is the dominant aggressor. Advocates for domestic violence victims say Connecticut’s rate of dual arrest, when both the aggressor and the victim are charged, is more than twice the national average.

They say that discourages victims from calling police for help.

Republican Sen. Kevin Witkos of Canton supports the bill. The former police officer says current law would often require him to arrest both parties, which would “throw total chaos into the entire family.”

The bill, which now awaits action in the House, also expands police training so they can better determine the dominant aggressor.