BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Idaho lawmakers are hoping to tweak a proposal banning local cities and counties from adopting residential building code provisions that are more stringent than those already approved by the state.

The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday agreed to send HB 547 to be amended by the full Senate.

Lawmakers raised concerns after an opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s office — issued just earlier that day — suggested several key revisions to avoid unintended consequences.

For example, the attorney general’s office pointed out that the current bill does not contain any grandfathering provisions and lacks definitions for new requirements.

Supporters of the bill say the current system is too confusing and too difficult for contractors to navigate and determine which permits they need to follow.

However, critics counter local officials should be in control of crafting their own building codes.