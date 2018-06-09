MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bikesharing is coming to Montgomery.

Al.com reports the Montgomery City Council earlier this week approved an ordinance paving the way for the program, following input from the Montgomery Bicycle Club. It lays out provisions for potential bikesharing vendors.

Birmingham’s Zyp Bikeshare program began in 2015, while Mobile is launching its program this summer.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the city already has more than 156 miles of bicycle infrastructure, and the program is another step toward Montgomery becoming a destination city.

“Our next step will involve examining potential locations for bike share docks and working with all stakeholders to create a network of stations throughout our city making it easy for everyone to grab a bike and ride,” Strange said.

Officials said the program should be operating by August.

Montgomery has had several bike-friendly initiatives over the years. There’s the Hall Street Bicycle Lanes project, which converted a four-lane road into a two-lane, quarter-mile route connecting Centennial Hill, Alabama State University and Oak Park. There is also the Maxwell Blvd. Bike Path, connecting Maxwell Air Force Base to Wright Brothers Park, Cottage Hill, the community’s urban farm and downtown.

A joint project in 2013 between the city and county led to the creation of 148 miles of bicycle friendly roadways along Ray Thorington Road and Brown Springs Road from the Auburn University Montgomery campus to the Atlanta Highway. Park Crossing also has bike lanes and a trail spanning more than two miles.