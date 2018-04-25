WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia county board and the National Park Service have agreed to install Capital Bikeshare stations on park service land.

WTOP-FM reported Tuesday that the park service and the Arlington County Board agreed to install the bike-share stations at Gravelly Point and in the parking lot of Theodore Roosevelt Island as part of a planned and funded expansion of the Capital Bikeshare’s network along the Mount Vernon Trail.

The paved trail stretches 18 miles (29 kilometers) between Rosslyn and George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon.

The only other Capital Bikeshare station on their land in the county is near the Iwo Jima Memorial in Rosslyn.

The county hasn’t determined when the facilities will be installed.

