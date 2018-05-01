POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — One of the country’s national park attractions now will be free of charge.

The Powell Tribune reports Bighorn Canyon National Recreation area, north of Lovell, will be free to enter starting May 25.

Admission to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area had been $5 per car. But park officials, after completing a cost benefit analysis, made admission free after discovering they were actually losing money by collecting entrance fees.

Park officials say Bighorn Canyon spent $194,892 collecting fees and only brought in $95,538.

Christy Fleming, chief of interpretation for the park, says the switch to free admission will give the park’s interpretive staff the opportunity to spend more time on visitor services.

Fleming says the time saved from no longer collecting, reconciling and depositing fees will allow employees more time to work on programs that will draw visitors to the park.

