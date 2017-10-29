EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine (AP) — A Maine ocean science laboratory says its new president and chief executive officer will be a professor from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences says Deborah Bronk will take over as the new president and CEO on March 1. She has also previously worked as division director for the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Sciences and as president of the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography.

Bronk is taking over for Graham Shimmield who held the position for nine years and died last December.

Bigelow is an independent, non-profit research institute located in East Boothbay, Maine.