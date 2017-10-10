LOS ANGELES (AP) — The powerful Metropolitan Water District has voted to pay its share of the $16 billion project to build two massive tunnels to pipe water from Northern California to Southern California cities.
The vote Tuesday provided an important nod of support to pay more than a quarter for the project promoted by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Supporters say it is necessary to provide a reliable water supply to farmers and residents south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, where most mountain water drains to the sea.
Many environmental groups and residents spoke against the plan because it could harm the habitat for fish in the delta and will increase water rates.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
The tunnels would pipe water around the delta to the aqueduct that delivers water to farms and residents mostly in the southern half of the state.