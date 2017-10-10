LOS ANGELES (AP) — The powerful Metropolitan Water District has voted to pay its share of the $16 billion project to build two massive tunnels to pipe water from Northern California to Southern California cities.

The vote Tuesday provided an important nod of support to pay more than a quarter for the project promoted by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Supporters say it is necessary to provide a reliable water supply to farmers and residents south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, where most mountain water drains to the sea.

Many environmental groups and residents spoke against the plan because it could harm the habitat for fish in the delta and will increase water rates.

The tunnels would pipe water around the delta to the aqueduct that delivers water to farms and residents mostly in the southern half of the state.