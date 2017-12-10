ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the intersection of University and Menual in northeast Albuquerque is shut down in all directions after a rollover accident involving a big rig.
The accident occurred before noon Sunday.
The intersection is located just near the Big-I.
Commuters are urged to stay away from the area and find an alternate route.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
It’s unclear how long the intersection will be closed.