ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the intersection of University and Menual in northeast Albuquerque is shut down in all directions after a rollover accident involving a big rig.

The accident occurred before noon Sunday.

The intersection is located just near the Big-I.

Commuters are urged to stay away from the area and find an alternate route.

It’s unclear how long the intersection will be closed.

The Associated Press