NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — A massive passenger plane had to land at a small New York airport because of runway closures at Kennedy Airport during the winter storm.
WNYW reports that the Airbus A380 landed at 12:25 p.m. Thursday on a snowy runway at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.
The Singapore Airlines flight originated in Frankfurt, Germany.
The runway was long enough for the world’s largest passenger plane, but the gates were too small for it. Passengers took a portable stairwell onto the tarmac and walked into the airport building. Then the airline provided ground transportation.
Stewart is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from Kennedy.
The Airbus A380 can carry anywhere from 535 passengers to more than 850, depending on its configuration.
Information from: WNYW-TV, http://www.fox5ny.com