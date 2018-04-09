JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature is in its final week of the scheduled 90-day session, with budgets to complete and questions over what it will take for lawmakers to consider their job finished for the year.

Senate President Pete Kelly says lawmakers possibly could finish “in proximity” to the 90-day mark, which is Sunday, but declined to speculate further. Voters approved a 90-day session limit but the constitution permits sessions of up to 121 days.

He says the House and Senate aren’t in a “full-on war,” as they were last year, which he attributed to differences on things like taxes and budget cuts.

But the two sides are at odds over cementing in law an ongoing, limited use of Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help address the state’s deficit.