KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A planning commission on the Big Island has scheduled to visit the site of a proposed 40-unit resort development before considering approval for a slate of requests from the developer.

West Hawaii Today reports the Leeward Planning Commission on Thursday planned the visit for next month for the 10-acre coastal property at Anaehoomalu Bay owned by Waikoloa BC LLC.

The developer’s requests include subdividing the property, rezoning a section and granting a special management area use permit.

Planning department officials recommended the visit for the commission as officials say the department’s recommendation is still being formulated.

A planning consultant retained by the developer says it is making an effort to listen to residents’ concerns, which included questions on the potential impact to shoreline access and natural and cultural resources.

___

