HONOLULU (AP) — The Public Charter School Commission has voted to put a Big Island school on notice for possible revocation of its charter, citing a range of problems including financial irregularities, enrollment discrepancies and testing procedures.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the commission voted last week to issue the notice against Kau Learning Academy — the first step toward possibly revoking the school’s contract with the state.
The academy’s new board president, Doug Flaherty, and treasurer, Jack Richard, attended the commission meeting and vowed to take action to straighten things out.
The learning academy’s governing board has recruited new members and made leadership changes, but the commission questions whether even that was done properly.
The school’s governing board has 30 days to respond to the notice.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com