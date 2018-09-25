LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A school district in north-central Idaho got a big donation this week to go toward a new career and technical education center.
The Lewiston Tribune reports the DeAtley family, which owns the DeAtley Crushing Company, donated $2 million to the Lewiston School District on Monday.
School board president Brad Rice says the donation will ensure the career and technical education center has a state-of-the-art building and all the equipment needed. The money will be used as a match to a nearly $662,000 grant the center received from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration earlier this year.
The 38,000-square-foot career and technical education building is expected to be completed by fall 2020. It will be named in honor of A. Neil DeAtley, a 1955 Lewiston High School graduate who died last year.
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com