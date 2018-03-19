NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to speak at Vanderbilt University next month.
A Vanderbilt news release says Biden will speak at Langford Auditorium on the evening of April 10.
Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required. More details will be released next week on how to get tickets.
The event is part of the Chancellor’s Lecture Series for 2017-2018.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW