WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second state visit of his administration, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

A state dinner will be held on April 26.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the event would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, which she called “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

The U.S. has been trying to strengthen its relationships in Asia as a counterbalance to China’s rising influence. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year, and he’s prodded the two countries — both critical U.S. allies — to mend their own relationship with each other.

The impasse stems from the history of Japanese colonialism on the Korean peninsula, and Yoon recently announced a plan to resolve longstanding disputes over compensation for slave labor.

Biden said he was encouraged by the development, saying that “our countries are stronger — and the world is safer and more prosperous — when we stand together.”

Biden’s first state visit was held for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.