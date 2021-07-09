President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Friday designed to rein in Big Business and boost competition, promising a raft of new initiatives designed to give workers, consumers and small businesses a stronger hand.

The White House, referencing the antitrust efforts of President Theodore Roosevelt a century earlier, promised a “whole-of-government effort” to foster competition. The sweeping order will touch on a range of industries including Big Tech, health care and manufacturing, according to a fact-sheet released ahead the Friday afternoon signing.

The executive order also promised a renewed effort to rein in the perceived abuses of big tech and telecommunications firms. Biden wants to craft new rules on tech companies’ data collection and user surveillance practices. And he wants to reduce broadband providers’ market control by restoring net neutrality rules that were dropped by the Trump administration, and limiting their ability to cut exclusive deals with landlords.

It makes the case that corporate consolidation has helped drive down wages, inflate prices of necessities like hearing aids and prescription drugs, and given consumers too few choices.

The order consists of 72 initiatives involving more than a dozen federal agencies. The finer points will probably rely on a protracted agency rulemaking process, as many of the initiatives simply “encourage” an existing government body to take some further action. But the initiatives are sweeping in their scope and ambition, purporting to reverse long-standing economic trends through regulation and enforcement. They include:

– Banning or limiting noncompete agreements and occupational licensing requirements that the Biden administration called unnecessary and cumbersome.

– Importing cheap prescription drugs from Canada to help drive down prices in the United States, and placing new rules on drug pricing in the United States.

– Allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

– Banning certain broadband fees and requirements that make it harder for some consumers to change and compare internet providers.

– Forcing airlines to disclose “add-on fees” for things like seating and baggage, and make it easier for people to get refunds for flights.

– Making it harder for manufacturers to control the process of repairing consumer products.

– Requiring banks to let customers take their financial transaction data with them to a competitor.

– Strengthening the Department of Agriculture’s tools “to stop the abusive practices of some meat processors.”

– Directing federal agencies to “promote greater competition through their procurement and spending decisions.”

It also calls on the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to “vigorously” enforce existing antitrust laws and challenge what the Biden administration called “bad mergers.” Such efforts would focus on the labor and agricultural markets, health care and hospital sectors, and the tech industry.