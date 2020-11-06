Democratic nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia early Friday as the state’s Democratic-leaning counties reported more absentee ballots, gaining Biden a small lead.

Trump must win Georgia to maintain a pathway to an electoral college win; no Democrat has carried the state since 1992.

But the vote counting is not yet complete. Thousands of requested overseas and military ballots may arrive by the deadline Friday, and there are provisional ballots left to count.

The margin has also continued to narrow in Pennsylvania, where Trump currently leads, and in Arizona, where Biden is ahead.

Trump and his allies met with two immediate defeats in court, in Georgia and Michigan, as they pressed unsubstantiated claims of fraud while officials count ballots. Trump on Thursday evening unleashed a tirade from the White House briefing room that was filled with falsehoods about the U.S. electoral system. He continued to air grievances overnight on Twitter.

As of 6 a.m., Biden was leading by 1,096 votes out of nearly 4.9 million cast. Edison Research estimated that nearly 65,000 more votes remain to be tallied, leaving the possibility Trump could retake the lead.

Trump’s early lead in the state eroded as mail-in ballots from more Democratic areas were counted late Wednesday.

Georgia, which voted for Trump by five percentage points in 2016, would be a major pickup for Democrats, who have hoped to one day flip the state.

Biden campaigned in the state for the first time a week before the election, seeing possibility there, but never counting on its 16 electoral votes to deliver him the presidency.

Like other Sun Belt states, Georgia’s population has grown younger and more diverse, cutting into the long-held Republican advantage there.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said he expects more votes from the heavily Democratic city to post Friday morning, a move that is expected to further erode Trump’s margin in Pennsylvania.

Appearing on CNN, Schmidt, a Republican member of the board that oversees elections in Philadelphia County, declined to say how many votes would post but said it would not be full tally of the roughly 50,000 votes that are still outstanding.

Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania has dropped to about 18,000 out of more than 6.5 million cast.

Four years ago, Trump narrowly carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

After unleashing a tirade from the White House briefing room Thursday night that was filled with falsehoods about the U.S. electoral system, Trump continued to air grievances overnight on Twitter and demanded that the U.S. Supreme Court intervene in the election.

One of Trump’s predawn tweets drew a warning label from Twitter for disputed and misleading content. In it, Trump falsely asserted that campaign observers were not allowed to do their job “in any way, shape, or form.”

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” Trump claimed. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in this election. Officials in several states are still counting ballots that were legally submitted by mail and in person.

In his White House appearance on Thursday, Trump baselessly claimed that there was widespread fraud in states in which he was losing, but not in those he was winning. There is no evidence for his statements.

Trump’s broadsides have exposed tensions within his party, splitting GOP officials who spoke publicly on Thursday night into warring camps: those who defended the president and those who defended the U.S. election process. Many others, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have stayed silent.

Trump’s loyalists, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed Trump’s evidence-free claims of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other swing states that have been trending toward former vice president Joe Biden as more votes are counted.