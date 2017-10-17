NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The topic was bipartisanship. The speakers: former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

And as their conversation got going at the University of Delaware, both men lamented the Trump administration and the current culture in Washington.

Biden said 14 heads of state from around the world have contacted him for advice, including one European leader he wouldn’t identify, who said President Donald Trump reminds him of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Biden called Trump’s behavior “absolutely bizarre,” saying he’s “breaking down international and national norms” that “hold together our system.”

Kasich meanwhile denounced the “inability to put the good of our society over the good of re-election” in Washington. He wonders about American culture, asking, “Have we lost our way?”