WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday declared he would not allow his Justice Department to seize journalists’ phone or email records, calling the practice “simply wrong.”

At the White House, a reporter asked Biden about federal law enforcement taking such records and whether the president would “prevent your Justice Department from doing that?” Biden joked with the reporter, then grew serious, saying: “Absolutely, positively it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong.”

“So you won’t let your Justice Department do that?” the reported asked.

“I will not let that happen,” the president responded.

Biden’s declaration follows recent disclosures that, during the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly sought the records of four journalists, three for their work at The Washington Post and one for her reporting at CNN.

Media organizations and free-press advocates decried the moves, questioning whether the Justice Department had followed its policies and noting that such tactics have a chilling effect on their ability to uncover essential information about the government. Two Democratic lawmakers — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. — wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to stop using the tactic. But until the president’s assertion Friday, his administration had not renounced the practice.

Biden’s statement would seem to block the Justice Department from sifting through reporters’ records in leak investigations and other cases, at least while he is in office. That could curtail federal law enforcement’s ability to pursue those who reveal classified information, though under existing policy, prosecutors were supposed to pursue all other means before attempting to sweep up a reporter’s communications.

“That statement basically ends the chances of any media subpoenas in this administration,” said Matthew Miller, a former spokesman for Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s attorney general.

Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said he is seeking more details on the Justice Department’s recently revealed seizures and that he is in talks with government officials to reconstitute a group of journalists and Justice Department personnel first formed in the Holder years to discuss the impact of the department’s policies. The group, he said, has not met since 2018.

Brown hailed Biden’s comments, saying they set the groundwork for a productive discussion about the policy.

“Hearing him say, ‘this is wrong,’ and hearing him say, ‘this is not going to happen again,’ that’s just what we’re wanting to hear,” Brown said.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on Biden’s assertion. It was unclear if the president’s remark — which appeared to be off the cuff — would be accompanied by any policy update or formal guidance to federal prosecutors.

In a briefing Friday before Biden spoke, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had notably declined to renounce the Justice Department’s practice of secretly seeking journalists’ phone and email records to identify sources in leak investigations, even as she sought to distance the Biden administration from the recently revealed instances of the Trump administration doing so.

Asked what the Biden administration’s view was on the Justice Department having secretly obtained records journalists, Psaki noted the moves occurred before President Biden was in office, but did not answer whether she thought the tactic was appropriate.

“The Justice Department conveyed yesterday that they intend to meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices, and they certainly intend to use the Holder model as their model, not the model of the last several years,” Psaki said during the briefing. “But really, these decisions would be up to the Justice Department.”

Pressed later by a reporter who noted Holder’s Justice Department had also secretly sought reporter phone records — though it later instituted new policies tightening the circumstances under which that could be done — Psaki again deflected.

“We’re not going to follow the Barr model, and I would point you to our Department of Justice as to how they will approach that issue,” she said, using the last name of William Barr, who served as attorney general under President Donald Trump.

In a brief phone call after Friday’s White House press briefing, Barr asserted, “All I’ll say is, I followed the Holder model.” He declined to answer more specific questions.

Anthony Coley, a Justice Department spokesman, also declined to answer specific questions about the recently revealed seizures of journalists’ records, including whether the moves were appropriate and whether the department would continue the practice.

The Washington Post was notified earlier this month that the department had, during the Trump administration, secretly obtained phone records of its journalists and tried to obtain their email records. The effort appears centered on reporting about the Trump administration and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Then on Thursday, CNN revealed that its Pentagon correspondent was told her phone and email records had been secretly swept up by the department.

After the revelation that Washington Post reporters’ records were seized, Marc Raimondi, a Justice Department spokesman, seemed to suggest its policies were followed.

“While rare, the Department follows the established procedures within its media guidelines policy when seeking legal process to obtain telephone toll records and non-content email records from media members as part of a criminal investigation into unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” he said at the time.

But after the more recent revelation about the seizure of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr’s records, Coley, the Justice Department’s top spokesman, said only that the move came in 2020, and vowed, “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.”

Holder faced significant controversy over the seizure of phone records from journalists with The Associated Press and Fox News. In 2013, he issued new guidelines for how such records should be obtained. The guidelines called for prosecutors to notify and negotiate with reporters before obtaining their records, but said an exception could be made if the attorney general determined that doing so would pose a substantial threat to the investigation. Obama had called on Holder to review the Justice Department’s guidelines on such matters.

Miller, the former Holder spokesman, said he thought reporter subpoenas during the Biden administration were “unlikely anyway after the experience in the Obama administration and the rules Holder put in place.” But Biden’s assertion, he said, “drives a stake through it barring something truly unexpected.”

Miller conceded the Holder policy was “not perfect,” because the exception could be exploited to allow a willing attorney general to leaf through reporters’ records. But he said the department would likely not want to abandon entirely the practice of issuing subpoenas to journalists, because nefarious actors, such as foreign intelligence agents, might pose as journalists to dodge law enforcement.

“You have to either ban media subpoenas outright — which I think is unwise, and most people at the department think is unwise — or you have to have some kind of an exception,” Miller said. “And the problem with having some exception is an attorney general who doesn’t want to follow the spirit of these rules can always find an exception.”

— — –

The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.