President Joe Biden says his administration will not financially compensate families who were separated at the border with up to $450,000 in damages, rejecting reports about the payments as “garbage.”

Soon after the president’s declaration, however, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union said the plan is in the works, and questioned whether Biden has been briefed about it.

After delivering comments on coronavirus vaccinations for children Wednesday, Biden was asked about reports on the payments and pressed by a Fox News reporters if such payments would encourage more people to cross the border illegally. “$450,000 per person? Is that what you’re saying?” the president said. “That’s not going to happen.”

The ACLU, however, said it is working with the Biden administration on providing some monetary payments.

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement. “But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.”

A group of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., oppose any payments and introduced an amendment to the defense authorization bill that would block the disbursement of these funds to immigrant families.

“Biden’s open border policies have reached a new crazy level,” Daines said in a statement. “Montana families are struggling with inflation and skyrocketing costs on everything from gas to groceries … and now the president wants to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to illegal immigrants.”

At least 25 Republican senators have joined Daines in the effort to block these payments. In a statement, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a co-sponsor, criticized the Biden administration for not doing more to stem the arrival of undocumented migrants to the border and mischaracterized the damages payment plan by saying the Biden administration is actively offering money to those who arrive at the border.

The payments, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week, would be limited only to immigrant families who were separated during the Trump administration, as part of legal settlements. Several agencies, including the ACLU, are currently working to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of the parents and children who were separated as part of Trump’s so-called Zero Tolerance enforcement policy in 2018. An estimated 3,000 children were taken from their parents by the U.S. government in May and June 2018, at the peak of Zero Tolerance. Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number taken while Trump was in office exceeds 5,500.

“Given the harm these families suffered, especially the young children, and that the harm was deliberately inflicted by our government, they deserve not only adequate monetary compensation but the chance to remain in the United States so that they can have a chance to lead a safe, healthy life,” Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney who has led the legal effort to reunite the families and has filed a class-action lawsuit seeking damages, told The Washington Post last week.

The Post reported on Oct. 28 that the dollar amounts that would be paid as damages to these families remain under discussion, but one person with knowledge of the discussions estimated that payouts could total $450,000 per person, with some families potentially receiving $1 million.

Attorneys for DHS, DOJ, and the Health and Human Services have been involved in these discussions, one of the people familiar with the negotiations who was not authorized to discuss the sensitive talks, told The Post.

Romero, in his statement Wednesday, said the ACLU wants to “respectfully remind” Biden that he called the Trump administration’s actions against these families “criminal” during a presidential debate, and that he campaigned on rectifying the previous administration’s actions.

“We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy,” Romero said.

The Washington Post’s Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.