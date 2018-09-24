ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is putting off a campaign trip on behalf of Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams.

Biden had planned to come Thursday to Georgia. The Abrams campaign says he will reschedule for October.

Abrams would be the first black female governor in U.S. history. Biden already has endorsed her.

The campaign didn’t cite a reason for the change, but it may help Biden and Abrams avoid competition for attention.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when he was in high school.

Separately, the White House says President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet Thursday amid indications that Rosenstein’s job is in jeopardy.