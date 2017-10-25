NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t decided to run for president in 2020. But he’s decided that he’s “not going to decide not to run.”

Got it?

The 74-year-old Democrat offered a somewhat confusing take on his political future in a series of new interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” But one thing is clear: Biden thinks he’s the right man to lead the nation.

Biden tells InStyle magazine that “this moment in American history sort of fits into my wheelhouse and the strengths I have.” He cited his experience with diplomacy, his personal authenticity and his willingness to work with both parties.

Biden, who launched a political action committee earlier in the year, tells Vanity Fair that he’s ruled nothing out for 2020.

“I haven’t decided to run,” he told the magazine. “But I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”

Biden has run for president before. He did not run in 2016, however, in part because of his son’s illness. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden told InStyle that Beau’s loss was a “devastating blow.” ”My family is healing,” he said.