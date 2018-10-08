COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden has said it’ll be at least January before he decides on the 2020 presidential race, but the former vice president is keeping his name at the forefront as voters go to the midterm polls in early voting states including South Carolina.

In a news release Monday, Biden called Democratic state treasurer nominee Rosalyn Glenn “the real deal” and “an ordinary person doing extraordinary things” to advance working families.

This is at least the third South Carolina race this year into which Biden has waded. He’s voiced support for the state Senate bid of attorney Dick Harpootlian, a longtime ally who unsuccessfully tried to persuade Biden to enter the 2016 race.

He’s also backing Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith, for whom he’ll fundraise later this month.