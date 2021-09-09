WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an order Thursday requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated, without any option for regular coronavirus testing to opt out of the mandate, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the president’s scheduled 2 p.m. Pacific time remarks.

The action affecting the estimated 2.1 million workers comes as Biden plans to outline a “robust plan to stop the spread of the delta variant and boost COVID-19 vaccinations,” the White House said.

It’s expected to be a significant speech at a turning point for the United States, where hopes that vaccinations would ease the strain on hospitals and allow more social freedoms were dampened by the spread of the highly contagious variant. Biden also plans to call for a global summit, to be held during the U.N. General Assembly later this month, to respond to the coronavirus crisis and boost vaccine supply to the developing world.

The pressure on Biden is increasing as the public health outlook worsens. The seven-day average of coronavirus deaths across the United States was 1,524 as of Wednesday, compared with 509 one month ago, amid lackluster vaccine uptake in many states and controversies over mask and vaccine mandates.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci warned that the United States is “still in pandemic mode” because of the number of new coronavirus infections reported each day.

In an interview with Axios published Thursday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said a rate of about 160,000 new infections a day is “not even modestly good control … which means it’s a public health threat.”

“In a country of our size, you can’t be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You’ve got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable,” Fauci said in the interview. His comments suggested that coronavirus infections now are more than 10 times higher than the level needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, average daily new cases in the United States are over 149,000, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

The United States reached its latest vaccination milestone on Tuesday: Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci noted to Axios that once enough individuals have been vaccinated, “you’ll still get some people getting infected, but you’re not going to have it as a public health threat.”