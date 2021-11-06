WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Saturday, declaring — just days after an electoral drubbing for his party — that he had made good on two key promises of his campaign: reviving the economy and getting the nation vaccinated.

“Finally! Infrastructure week!” Biden declared with a broad smile from the State Dining Room, making a subtle dig at his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose White House perpetually promised big investments in the nation’s public works but never amassed the focus or votes.

Shortly before midnight Friday, the House gave final approval to the package, the largest single investment of federal resources into infrastructure projects in more than a decade, on a 228-206 vote.

But for Biden on Saturday, there was a clear sense of regret that his victory did not come a few days earlier when it might have made a difference in the off-year elections Tuesday in which his party fared poorly, an outcome that he acknowledged reflected public frustration with a democratic process that seemed in perpetual gridlock.

“The American people have made clear one overwhelming thing, I think,” he said, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side. “All the talk about the elections and what do they mean. They want us to deliver.”

Biden cast the victory — which he achieved with the support of 13 House Republicans, who proved crucial because of key defections from his own party — as critical to putting Americans to work on long-neglected projects. But he also described it as central to his strategy for competing with China, from the money for charging stations for electric vehicles — an investment Beijing made years ago — to bringing broadband internet service to remote and underserved communities.

Over the summer, the president had hoped this pivotal moment would be accompanied by the simultaneous passing of the even larger social safety net and climate change bill that is the top priority of his party’s progressive wing.

In his final efforts to assemble votes for the infrastructure bill, he had asked skeptical members of his party Friday to trust that he had cut quiet deals that would assure passage of some form of the social policy bill the week of Nov. 15. That is when Congress is scheduled to be back from a weeklong recess.