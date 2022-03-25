WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to give at least everyone 65 and older — and possibly some younger adults as well — the option of a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine without recommending outright that they get one, according to several people familiar with the planning.

Major uncertainties have complicated the decision, including how long the protection from a second booster would last, how to explain the plan to the public and even whether the overall goal is to shield whoever is deemed eligible only from severe disease or from less serious infections as well.

Much depends on when the next wave of COVID infections will hit, and how hard. Should the nation be hit by a virulent surge in the next few months, offering a second booster now for older Americans could arguably save thousands of lives.

But if no major wave hits until the fall, extra shots now could turn out to be a questionable intervention that wastes vaccine doses and that could deepen vaccination fatigue and sow doubt about the government’s strategy. The highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 is responsible for about one-third of new cases in the United States, but health officials have said they do not anticipate a major surge caused by the subvariant.

Federal health officials have hotly debated the way forward, with some strongly in favor of a second booster now and others skeptical. But they appear to be coalescing around a plan to give at least older Americans the option, in case infections surge again before the fall. In the fall, officials say, Americans of all ages should get another shot.

A decision from the Food and Drug Administration on whether to authorize a second booster could come early next week, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention might then advise those eligible to consider getting another shot, rather than recommending they do so.

Giving some people the option of a second booster would be at best a stopgap measure. Many experts argue that the existing coronavirus vaccines need to be modified because the virus’ variants are diminishing their power. More than a dozen studies are underway to find the next generation of vaccines, with the first results expected in May or June.