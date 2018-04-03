BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Efforts to postpone Louisiana’s plans to raise the age of adult prosecution have stalled, at least temporarily, in the state Senate.

In 2016, lawmakers voted to stop automatically routing 17-year-olds through the adult criminal justice system when arrested.

The prosecution age change is being phased in, with the juvenile justice system slated to start handling 17-year-olds charged with non-violent crimes on July 1.

Sen. Ronnie Johns, a Lake Charles Republican, is proposing to delay the shift by two years. The postponement is backed by district attorneys and sheriffs who say Louisiana’s juvenile justice system isn’t ready to handle the change.

Critics say that would “roll back reform.”

Amid the pushback, Johns delayed a Senate committee vote Tuesday and says he’ll try to strike a compromise.

Senate Bill 248: www.legis.la.gov