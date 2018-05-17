BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families should be able to install video monitoring systems in their loved ones’ nursing home rooms, lawmakers have decided.

The measure , nicknamed the “granny cam” bill, sailed through the House with a 94-0 vote Thursday, the final vote needed to send it to the governor.

Nursing homes would be prohibited from ousting or retaliating against residents who choose to install the monitoring device. Cameras would be voluntary, and a long list of requirements would have to be met to use them.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association raised concerns the live-streamed video could be hacked.

But that couldn’t slow the bill by River Ridge Rep. Kirk Talbot, as people told stories about wanting to keep track of family members who can’t take care of themselves.

___

House Bill 281: www.legis.la.gov