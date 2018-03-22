Share story

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police say a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a Toyota Scion.

The crash happened late Wednesday on West 11th Avenue.

The Toyota driver called 911 to report the crash shortly before midnight.

The bicyclist’s name has not been released, but police say she was 36.

