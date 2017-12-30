NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for the car suspected of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened before dawn Saturday on a highway near Des Allemands, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.

Killed was 60-year-old Michael Atkinson of Des Allemands.

Police say Atkinson was traveling east on the shoulder of U.S. 90, close to the right edge of the road when his bicycle was hit from behind by a driver who had drifted onto the shoulder.

Investigators suspect the vehicle might be a GMC Envoy with damage on the front.

State police are asking anyone with information on to contact them.