GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Brown County are expected to consider upgraded charges against a man accused in a hit-and-run bicycle crash now that the victim has died.

Authorities have identified the victim as 47-year-old Russell Owens, of Green Bay. A criminal complaint says Owens was struck from behind by an SUV Sunday and was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle, then run over after landing back on the street. The complaint says two people got out of the vehicle, looked at the bicyclist and then drove away.

The SUV driver was later arrested and charged with six counts, including three felonies. WLUK-TV reports 29-year-old Barry Watters made an initial appearance Tuesday when bond was set at $100,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 6.

