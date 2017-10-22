BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A bicyclist remains in the hospital after he was struck by a bus in a Pennsylvania town.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports the collision happened Saturday morning in Bethlehem Township. Police Sgt. Daryl LaPointe says an investigation revealed the bicyclist veered in front of the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority bus around 11 a.m., causing the crash. LaPointe says the bus driver was not at fault.

The force of the impact shattered the front windshield of the bus. A rider on the bus was taken to the hospital for treatment.

LaPointe says the bicyclist has undergone surgery, but his current condition was not made available.

