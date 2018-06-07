NEW MIDWAY, Md. (AP) — A bicyclist in his 70s has died after falling 80 feet (24 meters) from a bridge in Maryland.

The Frederick News-Post reports that the man was part of a group of 10 to 15 bicyclists who were riding down a steep hill toward the LeGore Bridge over the Monocacy River on Wednesday night. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Chad Atkins says the man lost control as he turned onto the stone bridge, and was thrown from the bicycle as it skidded.

Rescue workers tried to resuscitate the man. Law enforcement have not released his name.

No else in the bicycle group was injured. His death remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com