MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A bicyclist has died after he collided with a light rail train in south Minneapolis.
Metro Transit officials say the Blue Line train was northbound when the crash happened Tuesday evening.
Officials don’t know why the bicyclist was crossing in front of the train.
Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla tells the Star Tribune the crossing arms apparently were down and bells were ringing as the train was approaching.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
The man’s name was not immediately released. Metro Transit temporarily stopped train service due to the accident.