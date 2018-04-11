MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A bicyclist has died after he collided with a light rail train in south Minneapolis.

Metro Transit officials say the Blue Line train was northbound when the crash happened Tuesday evening.

Officials don’t know why the bicyclist was crossing in front of the train.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla tells the Star Tribune the crossing arms apparently were down and bells were ringing as the train was approaching.

The man’s name was not immediately released. Metro Transit temporarily stopped train service due to the accident.