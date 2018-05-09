BOSTON (AP) — The silversmith best known for his midnight ride to alert the colonial militia of approaching British forces is being celebrated more than two centuries later in Boston.

The Paul Revere Memorial Association will commemorate the bicentennial of Paul Revere’s death in a public ceremony Thursday at his burial site downtown.

Revere is known for his successful effort to warn militia of British General Thomas Gage’s intent to destroy military supplies in Concord during a horseback ride from Boston to Lexington on April 18, 1775.

Revere had 16 children and died at the age of 83 in Boston in 1818.

The event will host dignitaries, masons, and Revere’s own descendants, including Paul Revere III — the patriot’s fourth great grandson. The program runs from 11 a.m. to noon, and includes a reading of Revere’s obituary.