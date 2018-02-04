NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — The family of a missing North Dakota woman says the Bureau of Indian Affairs is taking over the investigation into her disappearance.

Olivia Lone Bear has been missing from New Town for three months. The 33-year-old mother of five was last seen leaving a New Town restaurant Oct. 24.

Nedra Darling, a BIA spokeswoman, says Lone Bear’s family and the Three Affiliated Tribes asked BIA to take over the investigation. Lone Bear’s brother Matthew, who has led volunteer efforts to find Olivia, called it “a step in the right direction.”

Lone Bear was last seen driving a teal 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck with North Dakota license plate 839 BRC.

A $21,000 reward has been offered in the case.