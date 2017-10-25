FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The FBI says a suspect was shot dead after a confrontation with officers of the Bureau of Indian Affairs on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

The FBI’s Minneapolis Division says BIA officers assigned to the reservation responded to a call of shots fired at a gas station Monday. After a short vehicle chase, BIA officers tried to take the suspect into custody. During the incident, the BIA shot and killed the suspect.

FBI agents were called to the scene. No other details were released.

An investigation is pending. The Standing Rock Reservation straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border.