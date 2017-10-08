BOSTON (AP) — Starting this month, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is reaching out to its host city’s more diverse neighborhoods to get a better grasp of their cultural roots and needs.
Classical music hasn’t exactly catered to urban enclaves like Dorchester, Roxbury or Jamaica Plain, where you’re more likely to hear Beyonce than Brahms. But the renowned orchestra says that’s about to change.
The symphony’s three-year “BSO in Residence” initiative sprang from a cultural study commissioned by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Community leaders complained that predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods don’t have equal access to the fine arts.
It’s part of a growing trend of symphonies taking it to the streets.
