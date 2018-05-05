SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting a relative was killed by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy after shooting at deputies and refusing to drop his handgun.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspect had fled into nearby woods Saturday morning with a “large-caliber handgun” and expressed suicidal thoughts.
Salazar says after hearing a single gunshot from the woods, deputies found the man on ground and thought he might have killed himself. But Salazar says that as deputies approached the suspect “sprang up” and fired at least several shots in the deputies’ direction.
Salazar says deputies retreated but the man emerged from the woods, threatened one of the deputies with the weapon and refused to drop it.
A deputy shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.