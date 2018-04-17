FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Don Parkinson is the new secretary of Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin made the announcement Tuesday morning. Parkinson will replace Hal Heiner, who resigned Monday so Bevin could appoint him to the state Board of Education.

Parkinson is the secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. Tuesday, Bevin announced Regina Stivers would take over that cabinet on an interim basis. Stivers is the wife of Republican state Senate President Robert Stivers.

Parkinson is the former senior vice president of KFC and Yum Brands. He has been secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet since Bevin took office in December 2015.

Stivers has been at the tourism cabinet since 2016.