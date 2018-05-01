LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says changes are needed in Kentucky’s largest school district, but he gave a strong endorsement of Jefferson County’s schools superintendent.
Bevin’s comments Tuesday came a day after the state’s chief schools officer said he would attempt to seize control of Jefferson County Public Schools.
Asked if he supports a state takeover, Bevin said he would defer to state education officials. He said the district has a “less than stellar end result right now,” and said too many children are falling behind.
Bevin said the district’s superintendent, Marty Pollio, has done a “phenomenal job” since taking the position in recent months.
The takeover has to be approved by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Bevin made the comments during a visit to Churchill Downs in Louisville for a bill signing ceremony.