LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says changes are needed in Kentucky’s largest school district, but he gave a strong endorsement of Jefferson County’s schools superintendent.

Bevin’s comments Tuesday came a day after the state’s chief schools officer said he would attempt to seize control of Jefferson County Public Schools.

Asked if he supports a state takeover, Bevin said he would defer to state education officials. He said the district has a “less than stellar end result right now,” and said too many children are falling behind.

Bevin said the district’s superintendent, Marty Pollio, has done a “phenomenal job” since taking the position in recent months.

The takeover has to be approved by the Kentucky Board of Education.

Bevin made the comments during a visit to Churchill Downs in Louisville for a bill signing ceremony.