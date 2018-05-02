ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two stars of the AMC-TV series “Better Call Saul” want to share their favorite books.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are scheduled to read from their most treasured works of literature at the Albuquerque bookstore, Bookworks, on Saturday.

The event is aimed at promoting literacy in New Mexico.

“Better Call Saul” follows Jimmy McGill, played by Odenkirk, who later changes his name to Saul Goodman and becomes an attorney for drug lords in “Breaking Bad.” Seehorn plays lawyer Kim Wexler, a love interest of McGill.

Odenkirk played the lawyer of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, in “Breaking Bad.” Both shows are set in Albuquerque.