BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A shelter in Bethel that serves people needing a warm place to spend the night is looking for more people to cook meals.

KYUK-FM reports the Bethel Winter House has provided hot meals for people in need every night since December, but it lacks volunteer cooks next month.

Winter House board member Sharon Chakuchin says the meals are usually for 18-20 people. The meals can be any dish and are cooked in the volunteer’s home and brought to the shelter.

Chakuchin says about 40 people have cooked so far this winter, including individuals, church groups and ROTC cadets.

The shelter requires volunteers until it closes for the season at the end of March.

People can sign up to cook on the Bethel Winter House website.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org