ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Bethel police officer is on personal leave after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports 24-year-old Martin Oulton is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Martin denies an assault occurred and says an altercation with his girlfriend was strictly verbal.

The woman called police at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and reported that she had confronted Oulton over text messages he had received.

The woman said Oulton grabbed her by the arm and repeatedly punched her in the shoulders.

A police officer in an affidavit says he saw red markings where she had been hit.

Acting Police Chief Burke Waldron says the matter will go to an internal review process that could take days or weeks.

Oulton has been a Bethel police officer since July.

___

