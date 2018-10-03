BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A Bethel man has been fined $100 for advertising the sale of moose meat on Facebook, an action illegal under Alaska law.
KYUK-AM reports 36-year-old Arnold Lupie did not appear for his court hearing this week in Bethel, but Alaska Wildlife Trooper Walter Blajeski recommended the fine amount that was accepted by the court.
Blajeski cited Lupie last month after seeing the Facebook post that advertised bags of moose ribs for $25 each.
Lupie did not respond to KYUK’s message requesting comment. He previously said that he didn’t know the sale of big game meat was illegal.
Posts advertising sales of subsistence foods are often present on a community Facebook page for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area.
Blajeski says he’s investigating another post advertising big game meat.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org