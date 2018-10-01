BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A Bethel man has been accused of advertising the sale of moose meat on Facebook, an action illegal under Alaska law.

KYUK-AM reports Alaska Wildlife Trooper Walter Blajeski says he issued a citation to Arnold Lupie after seeing his online ad for moose meat.

Blajeski says Lupie did not sell the meat and immediately removed the ad after he contacted him. Selling the meat could have led to a misdemeanor charge.

Lupie says he didn’t know the sale of big game meat was illegal.

Posts advertising sales of subsistence foods are often present on a community Facebook page for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area. Selling is illegal, but the bartering of many subsistence meats is allowed.

Blajeski says other Facebook posts advertising big game meat are under investigation.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org